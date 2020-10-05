TelOne’s data down, cites system upgrade

Internet service provider Telone has issued an apology to its customers over poor internet on their service stating that they are upgrading the system.

This comes after various users had slammed the ISP network which was causing downtime , and could not even browse producing slow internet speeds.

In a notice to its clients Telone said, “ We apologise for the service disruption currently being experienced on our internet service , this is due to the delicate network upgrade process.”

Telone added that , “ We wish to update our valued clients that the network upgrade which started midnight 04/10/2020 is still on-going. The upgrade is meant to increase our network quality and the experience of our valued clients.”

Users of the ISP has been taking it out on Twitter expressing the poor internet connection

While the frustrations could be fuelled up by the hike in tariffs.

