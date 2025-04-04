WhatsApp Helps ZRP Track 107 “Nyoka yemabhunu” Suspected Protesters

By Ross Moyo

WhatsApp groups have helped the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) track down 107 protestors according to ZRP national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.The protesters were involved in the recent 31 March protests called for by firebrand war veteran and expelled Zanu Pf Central Committee member, Blessed “Bombshell” Runesu Geza.

The national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in a statement that they were still looking for more suspects who are linked to the case and they have since identified some of them.

“Some of the suspects have since been identified through WhatsApp groups which they were using to send messages and in Masvingo we have identified two more suspects. Social media was being used to coordinate these criminal acts.

“We are casting the net wide to identify these initiators of criminal acts and they were also threatening people in their communities using social media,” he said.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently condemned cyberbullying and warned those perpetrating it that they risk being prosecuted.

According to Potraz, Cyberbullying is a malicious act that involves sending or posting harmful, intimidating, or humiliating messages or information on social media platforms, private chats, or other digital forums.

As espoused in Section 4 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), anyone convicted of cyberbullying may face a fine or imprisonment for up to 10 years or both a fine and imprisonment.

The police spokesman said the law will certainly take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations adding that police will continue to deploy officers in strategic positions to thwart any criminal activities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for maintaining law and order during the recent attempts by some individuals and groups to incite violence and engage in criminal acts in the country on 31 March 2025. The situation in the country remains peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities.

“The police will continue to deploy officers in strategic positions in support of the current serene environment,” he said.

Nyathi said, police recorded a few reports of violence and malicious property damage.

“The Police arrested 107 suspects throughout the country for participating in violent and unsanctioned demonstrations. Most of these arrests were made at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and disregard social media calls to engage in violent acts or hoodwinked into join unlawful gatherings targeted at looting and other criminal acts. The law will certainly take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations,” Comm Nyathi said.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje told the court that the group gathered at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am on March 31 as part of a broader plan to cause disruption.

Perpetrators recorded videos and took photographs of the protest, which were later shared on social media to incite further unrest.

Police arrested 94 suspects at the scene, while others were apprehended at their residence after being identified in online footage.

Submissions from the State and defence teams are expected to be heard starting Tuesday, with the bail ruling scheduled for April 10 whilst most of the 107 suspects linked to the Monday protests were tracked down through this helpful WhatsApp platform .

“Nyokayemabhunu”, as the group is code-named allegedly coordinated chaos—including stoning police, barricading roads with burning tyres, and chanting anti-government slogans.

Police smartly infiltrated the encrypted chat, uncovering messages that plotted the unrest in their investigations with group’s alleged ringleader, Knox Chiwero, said to have been operating it using a South African-registered number, raising suspicions of cross-border involvement. Authorities are now pursuing him and other key figures.