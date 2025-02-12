New University Of Matopo Set To Enroll Students In August

The University of Matopo enrollment of students is set for August 2025 with the aim to expand higher education opportunities in Matabeleland South, this new institution will focus on tackling pressing regional challenges, such as dryland studies, climate change, and ecological issues and mining-related programs.

The university’s Mtshabezi campus will house the Faculty of Education, while the Matopo campus will serve as the hub for the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Law, and graduate studies. The Wanezi campus will focus on the Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Mining.

Despite receiving provisional approval from the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE), the university is determined to commence operations as scheduled. Professor Henry Sibanda, University of Matopo Trust chairman, expressed confidence in the project’s launch, citing the institution’s ability to meet national standards.

“They have given us permission to start while we continue developing infrastructure. We’ll begin with the facilities we already have, including our Bible Institute at Mtshabezi Mission, which is currently being renovated,” said Prof Sibanda.

Prof Sibanda emphasized that the university’s qualifications will meet national standards. “ZIMCHE has developed a minimum body of knowledge to ensure uniformity across institutions. A degree from the University of Matopo will be equivalent to one from institutions like the University of Zimbabwe or Midlands State University,” he explained.

The university’s establishment has been driven by the BICC community, with church members actively contributing funds for its development. An endowment fund has also been set up to support future expansion, alongside commercial ventures leveraging the university’s resources. In a strategic move, the university has applied for a mining claim in Insiza District to tap into the area’s mineral wealth.

“There is already mining happening on our land,we realised that instead of others benefiting, we should secure claims for the university. This will help generate revenue to sustain the institution,” Prof Sibanda revealed.

The launch of the University of Matopo represents a significant milestone in expanding higher education opportunities in Matabeleland South, addressing both regional challenges and economic opportunities.