Unforgettable experiences Set for Nyanga  Troutbeck Resort  

As the festive season beckons, African Sun’s Troutbeck Resort has promised both domestic and international tourists a remarkable experience Nestled in the breathtakingly beautiful mountain ranges of Nyanga, the hotel offers a gateway to the ultimate highland retreat.

Known for its cool climate and stunning natural surroundings, the iconic African Sun’s Troutbeck Resort hotel is perfect destination for adventure seekers, nature lovers, and those seeking a peaceful escape from the busy city life.

Imagine waking up to a panoramic view of mist-covered mountains, breathing in the crisp mountain air, and being surrounded by nature’s finest. With its serene ambiance and picturesque landscapes, this gem is the ideal base to explore all that Nyanga has to offer.

Troutbeck Resort is a destination like no other. Guests can explore Nyanga’s rich beauty with activities for all seasons, such as trout fishing in the pristine lake, cooling off in the swimming pool, paddling through serene waters while canoeing, soaking in stunning views on horseback, hiking the misty trails for a refreshing nature escape, or embarking on exhilarating quad bike rides.

On the list of other activities to explore, just a short distance from Troutbeck Resort, visitors can enjoy:

St Catherine’s on the Downs Church , Nyanga’s oldest chapel, located just 2km from the resort, perfect for history lovers and those looking for quiet reflection.

, Nyanga’s oldest chapel, located just 2km from the resort, perfect for history lovers and those looking for quiet reflection. World’s View – 7km away, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the landscape below.

– 7km away, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the landscape below. Claremont Orchards and Fisheries – 20km away, where fresh, succulent fruits such as apples, pears, peaches, and nectarines are in season.

– 20km away, where fresh, succulent fruits such as apples, pears, peaches, and nectarines are in season. Nyangombe Falls – 21km away, a tranquil site for a scenic picnic.

– 21km away, a tranquil site for a scenic picnic. Rhodes Museum – 25km away, a fascinating exploration of the colonial past.

– 25km away, a fascinating exploration of the colonial past. Mount Nyangani – 35kms away is the highest mountain peak in Zimbabwe.

– 35kms away is the highest mountain peak in Zimbabwe. Mtarazi Falls – 50km away, is the tallest waterfall in Zimbabwe.

– 50km away, is the tallest waterfall in Zimbabwe. Sky walk and Zipline – 60km away, is a must try for adrenaline-pumping thrills and breathtaking aerial views of Nyanga’s scenic landscape.

The Resort offers exceptional amenities for business, relaxation, and recreation, ensuring your stay feels special and memorable.

With conferencing facilities, perfect for both business and private celebrations including weddings, the main conference venue hosts up to 250 guests, while the scenic garden can accommodate up to 350 for outdoor events. All meeting rooms are fully heated and air-conditioned for year-round comfort! Guests can tee off on the 9-hole golf course set against the stunning backdrop of the mountains, enjoy a game of tennis, squash, or volleyball, or unwind in the beautifully manicured resort gardens.

Families are well catered for with a children’s playground, babysitting services, and fun activities like bowling and snooker. The resort ensures peace of mind with 24-hour security, same-day laundry services, and even a doctor on call. For travellers looking to take home a piece of Nyanga, the on-site curio shop is stocked with gifts and memorabilia, offering the perfect memento of a truly unforgettable stay.

Troutbeck Resort is dedicated to ensuring each and every guest feels special, every stay, every time. Whether you’re here for adventure, relaxation, or a memorable event, we promise a warm welcome and an unforgettable experience in the heart of Nyanga.