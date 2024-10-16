All Set For 2024 World Post Day Commemorations

Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world in commemorating World Post Day on October 18, 2024.

Running under the theme: “150 years of enabling communication and empowering people.” The national celebrations will take place in Magunje, Karoi, Mashonaland West Province, marking the significant role postal services continue to play in fostering communication, connectivity, and socio-economic development.

World Post Day is celebrated annually on October 9, the date on which the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was founded in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. The UPU, now a specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a vital role in coordinating international postal services and promoting collaboration between postal networks worldwide.

The commemoration serves as a reminder of the transformative impact of postal services over the past 150 years, facilitating not only communication but also trade and social inclusion.

Zimbabwe has a long history of postal services that have evolved from traditional letter delivery to modern courier systems, digital communication hubs, and e-commerce solutions.

The Zimbabwe Post (ZIMPOST) remains the primary public postal service provider, offering a wide range of services that cater to individuals, businesses, and government institutions.

The World Post Day commemorations in Zimbabwe also recognize the contributions of various stakeholders, including the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), which ensures a competitive and fair postal market.

Commercial courier operators like DHL play a crucial role in complementing the public postal system, supporting business logistics and cross-border trade.

As the world celebrates the strides made over the past 150 years, Zimbabwe is embracing both tradition and innovation. Through these commemorations, the country acknowledges the indispensable role of the postal sector in bridging communication gaps, enabling trade, and empowering people across all sectors of society.