

By Ross Moyo

In a retrogressive move against freedom of information and expression, The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has directed all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to suspend public internet access and certain mobile services starting 13th January 2026 at 1800hrs.

The order applies for the entire election period until the UCC issues a restoration notice. The directive comes from a strong recommendation by the Inter‑Agency Security Committee.

The suspension covers three main services: public internet access, the sale and registration of new SIM cards, and outbound data roaming to One Network Area countries.

By cutting these services, the authorities said they intend to create a controlled communications environment during the election.

The UCC says the measure aims to stop the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and incitement of violence. Officials argue that unchecked online content could undermine public confidence and national security in the sensitive election phase.

Under the blackout, access to non‑essential internet services will be blocked. This includes social media platforms, web browsing, video streaming, personal email and messaging applications among others. The restriction applies to Mobile Broadband (cellular), Fibre Optic, Leased Lines, Fixed Wireless Access, Microwave Radio Links, and Satellite Internet services.

However, a strictly defined exclusion list permits essential communications infrastructure to remain operational. These exempted systems are for network monitoring and detecting abuse of internet services, and access is limited to authorised personnel through secure, whitelisted mechanisms such as dedicated IP ranges, VPNs or private circuits.

The UCC emphasizes that the temporary shutdown is a necessary security measure to protect the integrity of the election process and safeguard public safety. The commission will monitor compliance and enforce the restrictions until the election environment is deemed stable.

The public and businesses are advised to prepare for limited internet and mobile connectivity during the suspension period and to use only the authorised, essential services permitted by the exclusion list for critical operations.