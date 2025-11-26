*By Ross Moyo*

TelOne has invested a significant US$280,000 into its cutting-edge Innovation Hub, a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. The investment has propelled the hub’s value to an impressive US$400,000, underscoring TelOne’s commitment to driving digital transformation and economic growth.

This was revealed during yesterday’s commissioning of the Innovation Hub, held on November 25, 2025, which coincided with the 10th Graduation Ceremony of TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL), celebrating the achievements of 586 graduates in ICT-related fields. Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, emphasized the significance of the Innovation Hub, stating, “This is not just a ribbon-cutting; it is the unlocking of a new frontier. Our greatest national wealth is in the minds of our people.”

TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, emphasized the institution’s vision to transform Zimbabwe from a consumer to a creator of goods and services. “We want to turn Zimbabwe from a consumer of products to a creator of goods and services for the benefit of the country,” Eng Nkala said, highlighting the hub’s role in empowering the next generation of innovators.

The Hub will provide a platform for students and innovators to develop practical solutions, incubate ideas, and accelerate industry-focused research and development. TelOne Board Chairperson, Dr. Douglas Zimbango, echoed this sentiment, stating that the organisation’s strategy aligns with Vision 2030, NDS1, NDS2, and the National AI Strategy. “The Innovation Hub will foster creativity, collaboration, problem-solving, and enterprise development among our students,” Dr. Zimbango said.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of 586 students, comprising 58% males and 42% females, who are equipped to drive Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.The event underscored Zimbabwe’s commitment to Education 5.0, digital empowerment, and the newly approved National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030).