Stanbic Bank Awards Scholarships To Seven Africa University Students

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has awarded scholarships to seven students at Africa University, providing them with comprehensive financial support for the duration of their studies, the students who were presented with laptops and laptop bags by the bank’s public sector head, Sarah Charangwa, will also receive tuition fees, accommodation, meals, learning materials, and other living expenses for four years.

“We believe that by providing comprehensive financial and academic support, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is helping build a strong foundation for economic growth and nurturing the next generation of leaders,” said Ms Charangwa.

The scholarship programme, launched in 2020, is part of Stanbic Bank’s corporate social investment initiative, which focuses on education, health, sanitation, the environment, and sports.

“Beneficiaries study in Africa University’s multi-cultural environment, broadening their perspectives and nurturing leadership skills, which we as a bank consider important,” Ms Charangwa added.

One of the beneficiaries has already earned a place on the university’s Dean’s List for Academic Excellence in their first semester.

The provision of laptops and accessories is intended to further assist these students, who in today’s world need to make use of modern technology to advance their knowledge and be equipped for online learning and internet research,” said Ms Charangwa.

Africa University’s Director of Advancement and Public Affairs, Jeanette Dadzie, praised Stanbic Bank for its visionary approach to corporate social responsibility.

“Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s scholarship programme is a shining example of how strategic corporate social investment can transform lives and communities,” she said.

“By providing comprehensive support – covering tuition, accommodation, meals and even essential tools like laptops – the bank is not just investing in education but also empowering the next generation of leaders.

“The fact that one of the beneficiaries has already earned a place on the Dean’s List for Academic Excellence speaks volumes about the programme’s impact,” she added.

“This initiative goes beyond financial aid. It fosters a holistic environment where students can thrive academically, develop leadership skills and gain exposure to a multicultural setting at Africa University.

“In a world increasingly driven by technology, the provision of laptops ensures these students are equipped to navigate modern educational demands and contribute meaningfully to the digital economy.

“Stanbic Bank’s enduring partnership with Africa University highlights its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development.

“Programmes like this are not just about creating opportunities. They are about building a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

“We applaud Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s visionary approach to corporate social responsibility and for being a catalyst for change in the lives of these talented students,” she said.