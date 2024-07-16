Queen Modjadji’s First Ep Premieres on DStv Access

In a special treat for DStv Access customers, Mzansi Magic is unlocking the doors to the royal court, offering a sneak peek into the fascinating world of Queen Modjadji, the revered Rain Queen.

For one night only, experience the magic and majesty of this iconic leader, as the first episode of the highly anticipated series premieres on Mzansi Wethu (channel 163) this Sunday, July 21 at 21:00.

Queen Modjadji has sparked interest thanks to its language and culture, and many viewers have discussed the mystical tale and historical background of the Balobedu tribe. The cast of Queen Modjadji includes Thabo Bopape as Mambo Mugodo, Masutang Hope Rasekele as Dzungundini, Makoma Mohale as Maselekwane (Queen Modjadji), Mudi Mudau as Khadikhulu, Moses Rasekele as Mphabantshi, Helen Lebepe as Raisibe, Sipho Ndlovu as General Phaahla, Wiseman Zitha as Mamaila, Aubrey Mmakola as Kgoshi Mampuru, Ngelekanyo Ramulondi as young Queen Modjadji, Priscilla Raboroko as young Raisibe, Putla Sehlapelo as Ramulodi, and Candy “TsaMaNdebele” Mokwena as Muyahabo.

Produced for MultiChoice by Rhythm World Productions and sponsored by Amarula and Toyota, Queen Modjadji promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling.

For more details about Queen Modjadji, visit mzansimagic.tv/queenmodjadji and join the conversation by using the hashtag #QueenModjadjiMzansi on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.