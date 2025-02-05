By Ross Moyo

After suffering from a nasty hack that took over their social media account, The Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare has Alerted Zimbabweans On their new X social handle that they now have a fresh new account.

The Ministry writing through their spokesperson said, “Good morning. We now have a new X (Formerly Tweeter page) @mpslswzim follow, like, re-tweet spread the word.”

This follows their former tweeter account being hacked and deleted after they contacted authorities that run X with the hacker falsely advertising Scam Posts on Social Media purporting to be coming from them when in essence they were not, it was actually the hacker who had taken over.

Speaking exclusively to TechnoMag, a Ministry official said, the old one was hacked.

“It was hacked and deleted.”

The Ministry suffered the reality of cyber crimes after their account responsible for public service, labour and social welfare was taken over and used for scamming job seekers across the country

In light of this, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare also issued a warning to Zimbabweans regarding fraudulent social media posts that mislead job seekers. These scams not only spread misinformation but can also lead to financial harm.

The Ministry emphasized that it does not charge for any of its services, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities or scams directly to their office.

As a measure of combating these fraudulent schemes and protect the community, the Ministry encouraged vigilance and cooperation among citizens. They can be reached at Telephone: +263-024-251 022/251 288/703 871, or through their social media channels on Facebook (Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare) and no longer the hacked and deleted X (@OMpslsw).

Then to ensuring the safety and well-being of the generality of all Zimbabwean public.

“That is when our tweeter was hacked and was deleted,kindly follow and like our new tweeter handle,” the official said.

The Public Service official reiterated that their New X Account (Formerly Tweeter account ) is @mpslswzim