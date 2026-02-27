By Ross Moyo

POTRAZ has warned media institutions to comply with the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07], emphasizing that every institution, including media, must have a data protection officer to manage and curate data and that there is no blanket exemption for the media.

Addressing journalists and key stakeholders at Golden Conifer, Strathaven in Harare recently for a Data Protection workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act (CDPA), #ifyoumustcollectthedataprotectthedata, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Director Data Protection, Tsitsi Mariwo warned the media to comply with the Data Protection Act.

“The Act requires data controllers to designate a data protection officer responsible for overseeing data protection strategy and compliance,” said Tsitsi Mariwo, POTRAZ Director Data Protection.

The data protection officer will be responsible for ensuring that the institution complies with the Act, including implementing clear data protection policies, training staff on lawful processing, and conducting risk assessments when handling sensitive data.

“The media is not automatically exempt from the application of the CDPA in totality,” said the, POTRAZ Director Data Protection.

The Act requires media institutions to implement clear data protection policies, train staff on lawful processing, and conduct risk assessments when handling sensitive data.

Media institutions that fail to comply with the Act risk facing penalties, including a Level 11 fine, imprisonment for a period not exceeding 7 years, and seizure of infringing equipment.

POTRAZ has urged media institutions to stay updated on local and international data protection regulations.

The Act designates POTRAZ as the Data Protection Authority, responsible for regulating data processing and protecting personal information.

Media institutions must also report data breaches to POTRAZ and establish incident response protocols.

The CDPA strengthens responsible journalism; it does not weaken it.