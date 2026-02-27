By Ross Moyo

NetOne has launched a specialised Tourist SIM card aimed at boosting Zimbabwe’s tourism sector. The SIM card, available at major entry points including airports, offers flexible bundles tailored to short-term visitors and remains active for 90 days.

The initiative is part of NetOne’s efforts to support the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” philosophy and ensure that visitors to the country have access to affordable, high-quality connectivity from the moment they arrive.

“Our goal is to connect communities and deliver value to all stakeholders,” said a NetOne spokesperson. “The Tourist SIM is a key part of our strategy to make Zimbabwe a premier destination for tourists.”

The SIM card is expected to enhance the country’s appeal as a tourist destination, allowing visitors to stay connected throughout their stay. NetOne’s leadership team has also overseen the adjustment of off-peak hours to now run from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a shift from the previous 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM window.

This customer-first adjustment allows more Zimbabweans to take advantage of faster, more affordable internet for overnight downloads, updates, and entertainment, aligning with the nation’s growing data consumption patterns. The move is part of NetOne’s broader vision anchored in governance, reform, and technology.

Through strategic partnerships, such as the recent MoU with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, NetOne is creating income-generating opportunities for young people while expanding digital and financial inclusion across all ten provinces.

NetOne’s leadership remains focused on steering the company in the right direction, guided by principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity. The company is solidifying its position as a pillar of Zimbabwe’s journey toward a prosperous, tech-driven future.