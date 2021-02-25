POTRAZ seeks to increase data service market players

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) seeks to increase competition in the data services market with the aim of making data and internet services accessible and affordable to all Zimbabweans.

Speaking at the recently held Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) seminar, chaired by the Global Renaissance Investment (GRI), Potraz Director General, Dr Gift Machengete who was represented by Potraz director of economic, tariffs and competition Mrs Hilda Mutseyekwa said they will continue to monitor data tariffs and also continue to work on increasing competition in the data market.

“We will continue to monitor data tariffs. We are also working on increasing competition in the data market and, so far, we are in the process of migrating to the converged licensing framework where we expect to increase the number of players in the data market especially the retail end.’’

Dr Machengete added that the increase in competition in the data market will have a positive impact and ensure data affordability.

“We believe this will have a positive impact and ensure affordability of data service. This 2021 we are looking at more ways of reducing data costs,” he said.

He further said Potraz’s goal is to keep data costs low and affordable while ensuring the sustainability of the sector.

This comes as the country is moving towards a digital world, which has been accelerated by the Covid-19-induced lockdowns.