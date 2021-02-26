Huawei partners Netone to develop ICT services in Zim

Huawei, one of the global technology giants has partnered with Zimbabwe’s telecommunication service provider, Netone to launch mobile broadband service aiming to improve the ICT services in the country.

In a statement, the project appointed accountant Jiang Jiaq told the media that the mobile broadband services will develop the communication industry in the country due to low and fast installation.

“Mobile broadband services will become a new driving force for the development of Zimbabwe’s communications industry due to low cost and fast installations,” said Jiaq.

He further said that the partnership between the two companies is beneficial in improving the investment climate, accelerating the construction of soft power in Zimbabwe, providing better office platforms and information channels for foreign entrepreneurs, improving the security of the existing financial system, and promoting the financial performance of the government social goals.