Apple beats Samsung as world’s largest smartphone seller

Apple has reclaimed the leadership from Samsung as the World’s largest smartphone seller, Gartner global research has said.

According to the report, Apple has shipped more smartphones than any other company during the last quater of 2020.

Gartner released data said Apple shipped almost 80 million units, surpassing all other smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung.

That’s the single best quarter for any organization in terms of smartphone shipments, the report said.

Furthermore, the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series has also helped Apple to reclaim the number one global smartphone seller spot.

However, it is the first time since 2016 that Apple has been at the top of the market for smartphones, the report said.