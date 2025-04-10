POTRAZ Reaffirms Its Role in Shaping Zimbabwe’s ICT Landscape

POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s regulatory authority for the ICT sector, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing technology regulation and innovation in the country. The organization emphasized its ongoing efforts to create a sustainable and competitive ICT environment in line with global standards.

Hasha Myambo, POTRAZ Manager Networks and Standards Engineer, shared insights on the country’s progress in regulating the technology space, highlighting the significant changes that have shaped Zimbabwe’s ICT sector.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“We know this is still a work in progress, but a lot of progress has happened,” Myambo said.

He emphasised that POTRAZ’ role goes beyond traditional regulation. While regulation remains crucial, he noted that it aims to foster an environment where innovation thrives and the sector can grow sustainably. “We do not just regulate, we create an enabling environment”.

He outlined the organisation’s four-pronged mandate: regulating the ICT sector, overseeing postal and courier services, protecting data, and managing the Universal Service Fund (USF). He highlighted the importance of adopting flexible licensing frameworks, noting that the number of licensed operators in Zimbabwe has increased from 12 to 36 by 2025. This shift, he explained, has lowered entry barriers, allowed more players to compete, and driven innovation across the sector.

“The ICT sector is a powerhouse for economic growth,” said Myambo, referring to research that shows how investment in ICT can contribute significantly to a country’s GDP. He further illustrated this point by sharing local statistics that demonstrate the positive impact of regulatory changes on Zimbabwe’s ICT market.

Myambo also discussed the importance of protecting consumers and ensuring service quality, particularly with the influx of new operators. He stressed that regulation is essential not only for setting rules but for empowering consumers and safeguarding their interests.

“As new players enter the market, regulation is vital in ensuring that consumers receive the best possible experience,” he said.

Myambo reiterated that POTRAZ plays a central role in shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. By balancing regulation with innovation and investment, it is driving the country’s economic growth and ensuring that the ICT sector remains resilient and responsive to the evolving needs of the people.