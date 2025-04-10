Zimpost, Other State-Owned Enterprises Signs Performance Contracts

Zimpost, a leading State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) in Zimbabwe has taken the lead by signing a performance contract with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, this initiative is part of a broader initiative to improve service delivery and accountability across the public sector.

Zimpost’s signing of the performance contract is a key step towards achieving a middle-income society and the contract outlines strategic objectives for the organization, including improving efficiency, increasing accountability, and fostering innovation and excellence.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, praised Zimpost’s commitment to excellence and innovation. “Let us come up with ways that will make sure that we can achieve the target that we have set as a country,” she said. The minister also emphasized the need for regular updates from Zimpost and other SOEs to showcase their progress in digitalizing Zimbabwe. “We need weekly updates,” she added. “This was the vision of our President, of us having 100-day plans, and if you do not do anything, then you will not have anything to report in 100 days.”

The signing of the performance contract by Zimpost, along with two other SOEs, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and Zimbabwe Academic Research Network (ZARNet), demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving accountability and efficiency in the public sector. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on Zimbabwe’s economic growth and development