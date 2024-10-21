Police Warns Fake Police Bribe News Spread By Social Media Abuse

By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi has warned perpetrators abusing social media space for spreading fake news claiming a fight ensured amongst police officers over unsubstantiated allegations of a bribe. The ZRP mouthpiece did not mince his words, warning on the fake news with videos going viral.

The National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said The ”Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned by the abuse and misuse of social media platforms by both police officers and the public to portray a negative narrative of actual situations.” Nyathi added that, ”This is being done to advance a beneficial to the parties concerned and to mislead the public with false information. ”The Zimbabwe Republic Police will thus ensure that comprehensive investigations are conducted and the truth revealed to the public. In the process, the law will be applied to the offending parties without fear or favour.”

”In this regard, reference is made to a viral video circulating on social media platforms in which two police officers are alleged to be fighting over bribe money in Mutare. ”The Zimbabwe Republic Police said that Constable Foreman Matayaya (38) was involved in a road traffic accident at Area 12 Depression, Dangamvura, Mutare, which involved three vehicles. ”Constable Andrew Mazhindu attended the scene and instructed the three parties to drive their vehicles to the police station. ”The police officer escorted Constable Matayaya’s vehicle to the police station after he had refused to comply with the instructions. ”On reaching the police station, Matayaya became confrontational and violent. He did not want his vehicle to be impounded or the road traffic accident to be recorded in police records. Above all, he claimed that Constable Mazhindu was siding with the other two drivers instead of him.

”He assaulted Constable Mazhindu who had attended to the scene and damaged state property while raising false allegations. ”Sergeant Musonza and Constable Mataringe had to intervene and stop Matayaya from destroying police records and assaulting Constable Mazhindu. ”The suspect was subsequently arrested for the due process of the law to take its course. ”The suspect is facing both criminal and disciplinary charges. ”The Zimbabwe Republic Police Command condemns the deplorable conduct by Matayaya and the false information which accompanies the viral video circulating on social media platforms.”