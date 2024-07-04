Openview Launches OV512 Decoder

Satellite TV service Openview has launched a new decoder the OV512 which comes with a built-in Wi-Fi receiver that allows users to access additional premium content viewed in HD quality. The new decoder also supports the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward on-demand content.

The new Openview remote control has dedicated “+MORE” button t9o access streaming content directly and “ON DEMAND” – button additional contest and “Home” functions.

Openview says viewers can now enjoy more local and international shows and movies with the ability to pause, rewind and fast forward on demand content in crystal clear picture and compatibility.