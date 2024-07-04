ZlMRA lnvests ln Modern Technology

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is investing in modern technology, including drones, to improve tax collection and reduce leaks, particularly at border posts as part of the authority’s five-year plan, which runs from 2021 to 2025.

Speaking at the just ended seventh annual general meeting, Deputy Minister of Finance David Mnangagwa said the investment in cutting edge technology will help detect and prevent the smuggling of goods and undesirable products in the country.

In a bid to combat customs fraud Zimbabwe strengthens vehicle important regulations starting from Monday.

Zimbabweans importing vehicles through the country’s borders, particularly Beitbridge and Plumtree, are now required to obtain number plates from the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) before leaving the ports of entry or the requisite transit-sheds where the import documents are processed.

The Key points regulations are that: