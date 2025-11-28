Omari Zimbabwe has launched its new fintech solution -the Omari USD Savings Wallet — now available on the *707# platform, offering users an accessible and technology-driven way to save and grow their USD. The new wallet allows anyone registered on Omari to start saving from as little as US$10 and earn up to 12%+ interest per annum, marking a significant step in widening digital financial inclusion and creating low-barrier investment pathways for everyday Zimbabweans.

Built with simplicity and accessibility in mind, the Omari USD Savings Wallet operates fully through USSD, making it available on any mobile device, whether basic or smart. Users can deposit, track, and withdraw their savings with ease, positioning the platform as a practical tool for individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses seeking value preservation in an unpredictable economic environment.

Omari highlights four pillars behind the innovation: flexibility to save any amount from US$10, rewarding returns of up to 12%+ per year, accessible withdrawals after a 30-day minimum investment period, and simplicity through real-time balance tracking on *707#.

To get started, users simply dial *707#, enter their Omari wallet PIN, navigate to Loans & Savings, select OmariSave, choose the “Save & Earn Up to 12%+ per annum” option, enter their preferred deposit amount, and confirm. The USD Savings Wallet is professionally managed by the Old Mutual Investment Group, ensuring regulated oversight and responsible investment management in line with industry standards.

The launch comes at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a rapid shift toward digital finance, with mobile platforms becoming central to how people store, transact, and invest money. By lowering entry barriers, leveraging widely accessible USSD technology, and offering competitive interest returns, Omari is positioning itself as a key driver in Zimbabwe’s evolving fintech landscape. The USD Savings Wallet reinforces the country’s transition toward digital financial empowerment, giving more citizens a secure, convenient, and tech-enabled way to build their wealth.

Disclaimer: Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Terms and conditions apply.