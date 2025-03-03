O’mari Mobile Wallet Review

Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s entry level into the fintech space with O’mari, a mobile wallet with its innovative features, user-friendly interface, and extensive agent network has managed to transform the way Zimbabweans managed their finances.

O’mari’s user-friendly interface, accessible via mobile app, WhatsApp, and USSD code *707#, makes it easy to manage finances on-the-go and it has Innovative Products that consist foodcare and schoolcare offers ,a unique value proposition, providing financial security for users’ families.

However, O’mari is currently only available in Zimbabwe, limiting its reach and while the extensive agent network is a strength, it also means that users are reliant on these agents for cash-in and cash-out transactions.

Key Benefits

1. Innovative Products: O’mari’s FoodCare and SchoolCare offer a unique value proposition, providing financial security for users’ families.

2. User-Friendly Interface:Easy to navigate and use, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

3. Extensive Agent Network: Partnerships with various retailers provide an extensive network of agents for cash-in and cash-out transactions

O’mari has the potential to revolutionize the way Zimbabweans manage their finances, Its innovative products, user-friendly interface, and extensive agent network make it a compelling offering. While there are some limitations, O’mari is definitely worth considering for those looking for a convenient, accessible, and secure mobile wallet solution.