By Tichaona Wangotse

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer Raphael Mushanawani has challenged Zimbabwe’s media to take a leading role in the fight against drug and substance abuse, saying journalists have the power to shape public attitudes and influence positive behavioural change.

Addressing journalists and stakeholders at the NetOne–Heal Us Zimbabwe Media and Stakeholder Engagement held at Africa Unity Square following the completion of the 23-day walkathon from Beitbridge to Harare, Mushanawani said the media’s responsibility extends beyond reporting events.

“You are not merely covering an event. You are helping shape a national conversation,” he said.

Mushanawani urged journalists to use every platform available to educate the public on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

“Every headline, every interview, every article, every broadcast and every social media post has the potential to educate, inspire and influence positive behavioural change,” he said.

He said while the walkathon had reached its final destination, the campaign against drug and substance abuse was far from over, adding that sustained public awareness would require continued collaboration between the media, Government, the private sector and communities.

The NetOne chief executive said the fight against drugs is a national responsibility because addiction destroys families, communities and the country’s human capital.

He noted that behind every statistic is a young person whose future and potential are at risk, making it imperative for all sectors of society to work together to address the growing challenge.

Mushanawani called on Zimbabweans to continue promoting awareness and supporting rehabilitation efforts, saying recovery is possible with the right intervention and community support.

He concluded by urging the nation to remain united in protecting its greatest resource its people and to continue saying no to drugs and yes to life.