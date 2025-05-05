Mnangagwa to Commission 56 000- Tonne AI Powered Grain Silo Facility in Kwekwe

The government embraces AI in grain storage with smart silo launch

President Mnangagwa is set to commission Zimbabwe’s first Artificial Intelligence-powered grain silo facility in Kwekwe, today.

The 56,000-tonne facility comprises seven technologically advanced silos and is part of the Second Republic’s broader efforts to adopt appropriate technologies across key economic sectors, with agriculture at the forefront.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed that preparations for the event were complete.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“It is all systems go, and we are happy to be the district to embrace such a modern facility,” he said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube, who toured the site ahead of the launch, said the facility would boost food storage capacity, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance food security.

“By providing a safe and efficient way to store grains, the silos will enable farmers to preserve their produce for longer periods, thereby stabilizing food supplies and prices,” he said.

The project is expected to improve the livelihoods of thousands of farmers in the Midlands Province and beyond, as the government continues to construct new AI-powered silos across the country.