Africa tech NewsBusinessCurrent NewsLocal tech NewsTech News

NetOne Cellular Set To Launch 5G Base Stations

Elleanor ChardBy 14 views
0

NetOne Cellular is set to launch its 5G base stations across the country this Wednesday during an official function lined up for Boka Tobacco Floors in Harare.

The event will be officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, marking a significant step in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

According to the mobile operator, the new 5G infrastructure will provide faster internet speeds and support the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet services across the country.

Their 5G will be used to capacitate Internet Of Things, Telemedicine, remote monitoring and farming amongst many others.

Elleanor Chard

#MondayBlues: From RTGS to Zig Gold now Gold Backed, Cry Our Beloved Currency!

Previous article

Association of Mining Journalists (AMJZ) Urge Professional Coverage At Mine Entra 2024

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Africa tech News