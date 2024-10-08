NetOne Cellular Set To Launch 5G Base Stations

NetOne Cellular is set to launch its 5G base stations across the country this Wednesday during an official function lined up for Boka Tobacco Floors in Harare.

The event will be officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, marking a significant step in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

According to the mobile operator, the new 5G infrastructure will provide faster internet speeds and support the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet services across the country.

Their 5G will be used to capacitate Internet Of Things, Telemedicine, remote monitoring and farming amongst many others.