Netone And Salutem Launches $1 / Month Medical Cover

NetOne and Salutem International Medical Fund have joined forces to launch Salutem One Health, a groundbreaking healthcare product that makes primary healthcare services more accessible to Zimbabweans for just $1 per month, users can access essential medical coverage through NetOne’s mobile money platform, OneMoney.

This innovative partnership is a significant step towards leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes in Zimbabwe. By harnessing the power of mobile technology, NetOne and Salutem are bridging the gap between healthcare services and those who need them most.

Salutem One Health offers affordable Healthcare that is Essential medical coverage for just $1 per month accessible through NetOne’s mobile money platform, OneMoney and increased accessibility.

“This collaboration with Salutem reflects our collective response to the need for expanded healthcare coverage in Zimbabwe, where many citizens are currently without medical cover,” said Eng. Mushanawani.

Managing Director for Salutem lnternational Medical Fund Ruka Nyoka remarked that, “Together, we aim to extend quality healthcare access nationwide, a fundamental step toward Universal Healthcare.

The product offers members one general practitioner consultation per month and access to acute generic prescription drugs worth up to US$30 monthly at participating pharmacies nationwide. Coverage is available at general practitioners, clinics, and general hospitals across Zimbabwe”.

NetOne Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Learnmore Musunda highlighted the seamless integration of technology in healthcare delivery. “Through OneMoney’s platform, which is recognized for its secure, real-time payment capabilities, we are enabling efficient healthcare payments. Users can register dependents, transact instantly, and receive real-time claims processing without the burden of shortfalls.”

Mr. Musunda also announced NetOne’s upcoming Christmas initiative. “As part of our commitment to giving back to the community, we are delighted to announce that NetOne will be conducting the annual trolley dash with the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr A.Mnangagwa. This Christmas cheer initiative demonstrates our ongoing dedication to making a positive impact in our communities.”

Nyoka emphasized that the product’s role in advancing national healthcare objectives. “The Salutem One Health product is designed to support inclusive healthcare in Zimbabwe and increase access to primary healthcare without financial hardship. This initiative will help decongest public facilities and reduce fiscal pressure on the health budget.”

This collaboration demonstrates NetOne’s commitment to using technology to drive positive change in Zimbabwe. The company has been at the forefront of innovation, recently unveiling more value USD bundles and revamping its data packages to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

As Zimbabwe continues to push towards a more digitized future, partnerships like this one between NetOne and Salutem will play a crucial role in shaping the country’s healthcare landscape.