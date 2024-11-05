Digital Discipline :ZRP Ban Cellphones For On-Duty Officers

Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) recent ban on cellphone usage for officers while on duty to curb corruption and extortion, particularly among traffic officers has sparked contradictory reactions considering that effective policing in the digital age requires embracing technological innovations while addressing potential drawbacks.

The order was communicated in a memo, dated 31 October 2024, and issued by the officer commanding Masvingo Central district to all police stations in the province.

The officers were instructed to surrender their cell phones to the supervisor upon commencement of duty and only use them during their break time.

However, the ban on cellphone usage highlights the need for responsible technology use.

The ban’s key objectives are to limit opportunities for extortion and bribery, hold officers-in-charge responsible for their team members’ actions

The police force recognizes the importance of adapting to technological advancements while minimizing their negative impacts.