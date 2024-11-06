Cyber And Data Protection Act Marks A New Era For Data Privacy ln Zimbabwe

Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has emphasized the importance of data protection in the country’s digital economy, citing the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07] as a crucial tool in promoting safe data processing practices which aligns Zimbabwe’s data protection laws with international best practices and the SADC Model Law on Data Protection.

Speaking during the POTRAZ National Stakeholder Breakfast meeting on the implementation of Cyber and Data Protection act and regulations Information Communication Technologies (ICT) minister Dr Tatenda Mavetera said data protection is a priority that needs conversations at the highest level.

” As the Ministry which is responsible for moving the motion for various ICT and data governance laws and regulations as well as overseeing in their implementation, I am honoured to be part of this historic event where we together as stakeholders start a conversation about the implementation of data protection in our nation.

I want to extend my gratitude to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) for creating this meeting which is an important platform for stakeholder engagement and I sincerely hope that we will continue to have such meetings until the whole business community is fully acquainted with the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07]”, she said.

She added that the meeting on Data protection is crucial considering that the greater world market now calls for responsible business practices where accountability and transparency in processing of personal data forms the hallmark of business transactions .