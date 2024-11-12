MAZ Appoints New Board Members

The Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) has announced its newly appointed board members for the 2025-2027 term. The MAZ Advisory Council, outgoing board members, Secretariat, and current members extend their warmest congratulations to the incoming board, a group of accomplished professionals who bring diverse expertise to the organization. This new leadership team embodies the continued dedication to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence within Zimbabwe’s marketing landscape.

Heading the board as the new MAZ President is Aman Jyoti, who serves as the Director Commercial at Zimgold Oil Industries Pvt. Ltd. With his extensive experience in commercial operations, Aman Jyoti is expected to lead the association with strategic insight and a forward-thinking approach.

Assuming the role of MAZ Vice President is Dr. Miriam Mugwati, Executive Dean at Midlands State University. Dr. Mugwati brings a wealth of academic and professional knowledge that will contribute to the educational and strategic development of MAZ.

Joining the board as the Marketing & Corporate Business Manager at PowerTel is Dr Prosper Mutswiri. His expertise in corporate management and marketing will play a vital role in driving the association’s corporate initiatives.

Tariro Muchena, the General Manager – Marketing at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, is also a part of this distinguished team. Her leadership in one of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications companies positions her well to contribute meaningful insights to the MAZ board.

The board further includes Irimayi Muzorewa, Marketing Director at Delta Beverages. Muzorewa’s extensive experience in leading one of Zimbabwe’s top beverage companies is expected to add significant value to the board’s strategic goals.

Daniel Chipato, Chief Sales Officer at Proton Bakers, will bring his dynamic approach and deep understanding of sales and distribution to the association. His participation will ensure that sales-driven strategies are well represented.

Admire Ndumo, Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Clover Leaf Motors & Hyundai Zimbabwe, will serve as a board member, offering his broad experience in executive leadership within the automotive industry.

Joel Gombera, Senior Brand & Marketing Manager at Nedbank Zimbabwe Limited, joins the board as a vital member, contributing his robust background in financial marketing and brand management.

Gillian Rusike, serving as the Executive Secretary of MAZ, continues to bring his wealth of knowledge and unwavering commitment to the association’s ongoing success.

Lyndon Nkomo, a seasoned legal professional, takes on the role of Legal Advisor, ensuring the association’s compliance and adherence to regulations.

Enia Zimunya, who steps in as the MAZ Head of Marketing & Operations (Non-Executive), brings her operational expertise to strengthen the organization’s marketing initiatives.

Killian Chipendo, Finance & Administration Manager (Non-Executive), completes the board with his strong financial acumen and strategic management experience.

The newly formed board reflects a collective vision aimed at fostering growth, enhancing professionalism, and navigating the ever-evolving marketing industry in Zimbabwe. With these highly skilled individuals at the helm, MAZ is poised for a future marked by innovation, strategic development, and industry leadership.

The association’s strategic partners, including CBZ Holdings, Delta Beverages, EcoCash Holdings, Old Mutual, and several others, along with its platinum members, stand ready to collaborate and support this promising board as they embark on their journey. Together, MAZ and its partners are committed to advancing the marketing profession in Zimbabwe.

As the new board members take their positions, the entire MAZ community extends its best wishes for a successful tenure, confident in the leadership and vision this esteemed group will bring to the association and the industry at large.