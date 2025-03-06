Itel Brings Energy Storage Solutions To Zimbabwe

Since its entrance into the Zimbabwe Market through the mobile and accessories and home appliances sector, their products have flooded the streets and now, Itel has introduced, Itel Energy, a sister company solely meant to provide renewable energy products like solar panels, inverters, lithium batteries and solar generators.

Zimbabwe has always struggled with chronic power outages and recently Zesa Holdings announced even more electricity outages in March due to some maintenance. This has brought about a high demand for energy storage solutions products, making the sector a profitable business to venture into in Zimbabwe.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Soon after entering the Zimbabwean market, Itel energy also partnered with TV Sales and Home, allowing distribution of their 3KW IPV-3KV Offgrid and the 6KW IPV-6KV hybrid solar inverter via the company’s 50 plus stores across Zimbabwe.

The company came into the market with the water and dust resistant and less noise, IP54 3kva, 4kva, 6kva and 12kva inverters and the 550w and 410w solar panels. To stay up to date with the latest battery technology, Itel Energy also introduced 25.6V 100Ah, 51.2V 100Ah and 51.2V 280Ah lithium batteries, doing away with the jell batteries.

Speaking to the technical sales person, Blessed Saidi, stated that the trick in getting great feedback from clients lies in the installations. Recently, the energy storage solutions company also partnered with Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) to provide their products for installations training.

The most asked question amongst Zimbabwe is if the Itel Energy products are also as affordable as the phones.