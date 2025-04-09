Cell C Faces Major Data Breach Following Cybersecrity Concerns

South African mobile operator Cell C has confirmed a significant data breach after cybercriminal group RansomHouse published sensitive company data stolen in late 2024, prompting fears of fraud and identity theft.

The hackers reportedly accessed and exfiltrated around 2 terabytes of data, including customer ID numbers, contact and banking details, call records, as well as confidential corporate documents like balance sheets, revenue statements, and non-disclosure agreements. RansomHouse threatened to release or sell the stolen data unless their ransom demands were met.

“We continue to assess the full scope of the incident, but our initial findings suggest that data related to a limited number of individuals may have been accessed,” Cell C said in a public statement.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The breach, which occurred in early November 2024, was discovered by Cell C on December 28, with a formal announcement made on January 8, 2025. The company has since engaged cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack and bolster its digital defenses. Authorities have also been notified.

RansomHouse, active since 2022, is notorious for stealing data rather than encrypting it, and has previously attacked other major firms, including Shoprite. The group’s tactics focus on extortion through threats of public exposure of stolen information.

Cell C has advised customers to change passwords, monitor financial activity closely, and remain alert to possible phishing or fraud attempts. The incident raises fresh concerns about the vulnerability of telecom operators and the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity frameworks.