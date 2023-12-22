Huawei To Launch Nova 12 Next Week

Huawei is preparing to launch its Nova 12 lineup of premium mid-ran bege and budget phones, whose launch date has now been confirmed. The Chinese phone maker took to Weibo to announce that Huawei Nova 12 will be launched on December 26.

The announcement comes from a teaser video that confirms the phone’s design and a vibrant blue variant known as the No. 12 color. It will most likely be present on all four models of the lineup, namely Nova 12, Nova 12 Pro, Nova 12 Lite, and Nova 12 Ultra.

Although Huawei has yet to confirm any specifications, rumors suggest that the Nova 12 Lite, also known as the Vitality Edition, is anticipated to feature an impressive 60MP selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, and an OLED display integrated with a fingerprint sensor. The color options may include blue, white, and black, with uncertainty about whether it will be a 4G or 5G device.

As for the Nova 12, it is rumored to be a 4G phone powered by the Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, with the addition of 66W fast charging.

Moving on to Nova 12 Pro and 12 Ultra, these are expected to be 5G-enabled devices potentially equipped with Kirin 9000s, the same chip found in the Mate 60 lineup. There is speculation that the Ultra variant may include support for two-way satellite communications.

Both models are projected to flaunt a curved-edge OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and 100W charging support. For selfies, both phones may boast a pair of 60MP dual selfie cameras. The rear camera setup is expected to comprise a 50MP main camera with OIS, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera supporting 2x optical zoom.