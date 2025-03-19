Huawei To Drop Windows, Shifting To HarmonyOS And Linux For Future PCs

In the upcoming weeks, Huawei’s computer industry will undergo a significant change. The Chinese manufacturer may soon be forced to stop selling Windows, which would leave it with few options for releasing new PCs.

Starting in April 2025, Huawei will launch new PC models that no longer use Windows as their default operating system.

According to Yu Chengdong, executive director and chairman of Huawei’s consumer business unit, the company remains on the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List, requiring a special license to use Windows. Huawei may soon lose the ability to obtain new license renewals from Microsoft, effectively ending the business relationship between the two companies.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

According to reports the Guangdong-based company may soon lose the ability to sell Windows PCs to Chinese customers. As a result, Huawei appears to be shifting its focus toward Linux and HarmonyOS, its proprietary operating system.

HarmonyOS initially began as a project based on the Android Open Source Project and the Linux kernel, allowing compatibility with existing Android apps.

In 2023, Huawei introduced HarmonyOS NEXT, a new iteration built on a custom microkernel and proprietary technology frameworks.

Unlike its predecessor, HarmonyOS NEXT does not support Android or Windows applications. Instead, it uses a native application format based on JavaScript, TypeScript, and an optimized compiler designed to accelerate JavaScript execution.

In 2024, Huawei confirmed its plans to replace Windows with HarmonyOS for its upcoming PC models

As a result, current Huawei PCs will be the last systems sold with a Western operating system. The Chinese manufacturer is reportedly preparing to launch a new “AI PC” featuring its proprietary Kunpeng CPU and the latest iteration of HarmonyOS NEXT. This system, expected to debut next month, will also include applications powered by DeepSeek’s controversial large language model.