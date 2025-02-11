Central Bank Drives Resilient Cybersecurity System

Zimbabwe banks have been encouraged to implement and run a sound and robust cybersecurity systems as the Reserve Bank Govenor Dr John Mushayavanhu made it top priority in his 2025 Monetary Policy Statement underscoring the importance of building cybersecurity resilience in the banking and microfinance sectors.

Speaking recently to delegates at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last Friday in the capital, the Governor said as financial institutions refine their cyber resilience strategies and expand their capabilities, the stage is set for a more secure, innovative, and technologically advanced banking sector in Zimbabwe.

The apex bank boss said he would continue monitoring the sector’s resilience and sharing detailed reports to encourage best practices.

By Ross Moyo

“The reserve bank will continue monitoring sector resilience and share specific reports with the market to encourage adherence to best practices,” the Governor affirmed.

Mushayavanhu added that while most financial institutions and banks had developed cyber resilience strategies, more work was in the pipeline to ensure these frameworks are enhanced.

“The survey noted that the majority of institutions have developed cyber resilience strategies, while the rest are in the process of developing cyber resilience strategies,” Mushayavanhu stated.

The central bank Chief also emphasized the importance of cyber awareness programmes in strengthening resilience. “It was also noted that the majority of the financial institutions are carrying out cyber awareness programmes,” added the Governor.

The RBZ Governor’s concluded according to results of the bank’s assessment conducted in 2024, the majority of financial institutions demonstrated satisfactory levels of cybersecurity. This assessment according to the Banker in Chief, highlighted robust risk management systems able to effectively safeguard valuable data and enable swift detection and response to cyber threats.

“The assessment indicated satisfactory cyber maturity across most institutions, with well-established risk management systems safeguarding critical data and supporting effective threat detection and response.”