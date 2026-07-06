By Ross Moyo

NetOne says its expanded National Clean-Up drive is about protecting Zimbabwe’s future, as the telco joined government, EMA and city councils in Harare and Bindura this week.

The campaign links directly to Vision 2030 and NDS2 by tying environmental action to public health and intergenerational equity.

NetOne PR Manager and Spokesperson Ernest Magadzire said the focus is on legacy:

“Every effort we make today ensures that future generations inherit a Zimbabwe that is greener, healthier, and more resilient.”

EMA’s Ms Mapfumo stressed that the exercise is practical, not symbolic:



“Our role is to educate communities that a clean environment is directly linked to public health and sustainable development.”

“Environmental responsibility is not optional. It is a pillar of national progress. Every child deserves to grow up in a clean, safe environment.”

Bindura’s leg of the campaign brought together NetOne, Bindura Town Council, Herentals College and local businesses, while the Harare leg mobilised residents with the City Council and EMA.

Mageza of Harare City Council said:

“Cleanliness is the only definition of a sunshine city where heritage should be seen. By maintaining cleanliness, we safeguard our heritage and create a city that embodies sustainable development.”