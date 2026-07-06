By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwean billionaire and Econet Group founder Strive Masiyiwa joined South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Google Senior Vice President James Manyika at the inaugural Google Cloud Summit Africa, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on July 1, 2026.

The summit, themed “Google Cloud is Building for Africa,” brought together leading technology executives, policymakers and business leaders to explore the continent’s accelerating adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Opening the summit, President Ramaphosa highlighted Africa’s growing readiness to compete in the global digital economy, emphasizing that investments in cloud infrastructure and AI are increasingly becoming operational realities across the continent rather than future ambitions.

Masiyiwa’s participation reinforced his position as one of Africa’s foremost technology entrepreneurs and digital infrastructure investors. Through Econet Group and its technology subsidiary, Cassava Technologies, he has been at the forefront of developing the connectivity and cloud infrastructure needed to support Africa’s digital transformation.

Also headlining the event was Zimbabwean-born Google Senior Vice President James Manyika , whose leadership in research, technology and society has positioned him among the world’s most influential voices on artificial intelligence. The presence of both Masiyiwa and Manyika alongside President Ramaphosa underscored the growing influence of African technology leaders in shaping the continent’s digital future.

The summit also reflected Google’s long-term commitment to Africa. Since launching its first African cloud region in Johannesburg in 2021, the company has expanded its cloud infrastructure to meet rising demand from enterprises, financial institutions and government agencies. The event served as a platform for Google to outline its vision for Africa while signalling that the continent’s cloud ecosystem has matured sufficiently to support large-scale enterprise AI adoption.

For Masiyiwa, the discussions align closely with the strategic direction of Cassava Technologies, whose Liquid Intelligent Technologies operates one of Africa’s largest fibre-optic networks, spanning more than 35 countries. The company also provides cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre and fintech services, positioning it as a critical enabler of Africa’s AI-driven economy.

With an estimated net worth of US$1.4 billion, Masiyiwa has built Econet into one of Africa’s leading telecommunications and technology groups, with operations across Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Burundi and several other markets. His continued presence at global technology forums reflects both his influence and his commitment to advancing Africa’s digital infrastructure and innovation agenda.