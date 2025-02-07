Government Cracks Down on Digital Lawlessness

In an age where digital platforms shape public discourse and personal interactions, the government has issued a stern warning that those who misuse information and communication technology (ICT) systems to harm others will face severe consequences. The Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, has declared that cybercriminals who operate under the illusion of anonymity will soon find themselves accountable under the law.

“The era of cyber impunity is over. Anyone who abuses digital platforms to spread harm, incite violence, or violate the rights of others will face the full force of the law,” Dr. Muswere emphasized.

The government has reinforced its commitment to balancing freedom of expression with the need to protect citizens from digital harm. While Zimbabwe upholds democratic values and media freedom, it draws a clear line against unlawful activities such as cyberbullying, harassment, and the dissemination of false information. Dr. Muswere noted that social media activists and individuals who engage in flagrant violations of the law will not be spared. Law enforcement agencies are prepared to take swift action against offenders.

By Elleanor Chard

Citing the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act and the Cyber and Data Protection Act, Chapter 12.07, the government has defined a range of cyber offences that will not be tolerated. Unlawful interference with computer systems, unauthorized access to data, and the malicious transmission of messages designed to incite violence or cause harm are now punishable by fines up to level 10 and prison sentences of up to 10 years.

A particular focus has been placed on violations such as identity-related crimes and the unauthorized sharing of intimate images. Any person who records or distributes nude images or videos of another individual without consent faces up to five years in prison. Likewise, those who use ICT systems to intimidate, threaten, or cause substantial emotional distress could face fines or imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Dr. Muswere also stressed that the government supports democratic processes and the growth of the media industry but will not tolerate the misuse of digital platforms. “The Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, but not the right to violate other citizens’ rights,” he stated. He warned that anyone who uses digital platforms to degrade, humiliate, or encourage self-harm will be prosecuted. Furthermore, individuals who deliberately transmit false data to cause psychological or economic harm will face serious legal repercussions.

Spam, another digital menace, is also under scrutiny. The unauthorized transmission of multiple misleading emails or falsified messages will now be punishable by fines or imprisonment of up to one year.Those who exploit digital tools for malicious purposes will soon find themselves facing the full weight of justice.