ChatGPT Expands to WhatsApp: A Game Changer for Zimbabweans

In December 2024, ChatGPT made waves by launching on WhatsApp, a significant milestone for Zimbabwe. Many Zimbabweans rely on limited internet access through bundles that primarily support platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. This means that even with these restrictions, users can now harness the transformative power of generative AI.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of this news, the initial excitement seemed muted. One reason for this could be ChatGPT’s earlier decision to exclude certain countries during its rollout, including Zimbabwe. While ChatGPT was playing hard to get, competitors seized the opportunity, and many Zimbabweans found alternative AI solutions. By the time ChatGPT became available, users had already settled into using other services.

A majority of users prefer Meta AI, primarily due to its accessibility. Meta AI can be easily accessed with just a WhatsApp bundle, and with Meta owning WhatsApp, the integration was seamless users would not miss the prominent AI features.

Now, ChatGPT appears to be making a concerted effort to engage with emerging markets, as evidenced by its WhatsApp launch. However, judging by the initial lack of enthusiasm, this move may be seen as too little, too late in Zimbabwe.

Still, for those interested in accessing the ChatGPT experience, it’s now just a message away on WhatsApp. To get started, simply add the number 1-800-242-8478 to your contacts and send a message, or scan the QR code provided.