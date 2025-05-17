Gemini’s User Base Explodes Amidst Google Antitrust Battle

Generative AI platform, Gemini, has witnessed a dramatic surge in user adoption over the past six months, according to details revealed during the ongoing antitrust trial.

Reported by TechCrunch, Gemini’s monthly active users skyrocketed to 350 million by March, a monumental increase from just 9 million daily users recorded last October, representing an extraordinary expansion for Google’s AI offering.

The platform also saw a significant rise in its daily active user count, reaching 35 million, which substantially contributed to the impressive monthly figures.

For perspective, industry leader OpenAI’s ChatGPT reported 600 million monthly users in March, while Meta Platforms’, Meta AI boasted nearly 500 million monthly users towards the end of last year, highlighting the competitive landscape in the rapidly evolving AI space.

The high-stakes antitrust trial has also shed light on the ambitions of OpenAI.

During the proceedings, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman indicated that approximately 800 million individuals are currently utilizing their technology. In a surprising revelation, Altman even expressed potential interest in acquiring Google’s widely used Chrome browser should the court mandate Google to divest it. The U.S. Justice Department’s case aims to dismantle parts of Google’s business operations to foster a more level playing field for smaller companies.

This includes proposals to separate Chrome and compel Google to share a greater portion of its search data.

Google has vehemently opposed these measures, arguing that such actions would impede its AI development efforts and hinder innovation at a crucial time when it is engaged in intense technological competition with China.