Facebook Users Hit by Fake Meta Scam

Story by Tichaona Wangotse

Facebook users have been warned about a new scam posing as Meta, Facebook’s parent company, of violating terms or intellectual property rights.

The scam, which has been circulating on the platform for several days, aims to trick users into revealing their personal and financial information.

The message threatens that if users do not respond by clicking on a provided link, their Facebook page will be scheduled for deletion.

Many users have fallen victim to the scam, urging users to be cautious when receiving notifications from unknown sources.

Panashe Chaya, a small business owner, fell victim to the scam.

“As soon as I went to the link, her Facebook page was seized by a hacker who also took control of her Instagram account,” she said.

Users are advised to be cautious and avoid clicking on suspicious links or providing personal information to unverified sources.