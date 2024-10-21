Econet Updates Pricing For Voice Calls, SMS And Data Services

Telecommunications giant Econet has announced updated rates for its services, affecting voice calls, SMS, and data, in a move aimed at adjusting to the prevailing market conditions.

In a notice dated on the 19th of October, the adjustment prices for Voice is now ZWG 0.0177 per second, Data is now ZWG 0.1660 per MB and SMS is now 0.2161 per SMS.

The price adjustment reflects the dynamic nature of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications market, where operators continually review their pricing strategies to stay competitive and responsive to changing economic conditions.