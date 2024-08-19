Econet Deploys Over 1 000 LTE (4G) Base Stations 2023-2024 & Some 5G Technology

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading Telecommunications giant, Econet has seen a growing appreciation for the reliability and efficiency of its upgraded services, culminating from the Telcos deploying over 1000 (4g) base stations countrywide including some 5 G technology across its bigger cities.

This is according to a recent Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) report confirmed by the Telecoms giant itself.

“Econet has invested significantly in upgrading its network infrastructure across the country to 4G, including upgrades in major cities like Harare and Bulawayo, where it has also deployed the superfast 5G technology.”

The company, “deployed over 1 000 LTE (4G) base stations across the country, over the past year alone,” underlining its commitment to continuously improving network quality and the overall customer experience.

Econet’s upgrade work includes the rollout of 5G technology, the accelerated upgrade of 3G sites to faster and enhanced LTE (4G) technology, and the deployment of new network sites in areas where there was previously sparse or no coverage.

In the past two years, the Telcos giant has undertaken modernisation work on its mobile network infrastructure with clients countrywide praising the vital improvements in connectivity and call quality, thanks to the infrastructure upgrade work in the province.