NetOne Donates Sport Kits Amid The Fight Against Drug Abuse

NetOne conducted an anti-drugs and substance abuse initiative in Chikomba District during the 2024 National Heroes Day commemorations by conferring sports kits donations to youngsters in the community.

The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the Minister of ICT, Honorable Tatenda Mavetera to address substance abuse cases in the constituency. NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer Learnmore Musunda said the organisation has a longstanding commitment to supporting community development initiatives across Zimbabwe. By collaborating with local stakeholders and leveraging our resources, NetOne aims to empower and uplift underserved communities.



NetOne’s dedication to community upliftment is evident in its ongoing efforts to address critical social issues. The recent initiative in Chikomba District is a testament to the company’s commitment to tackling the pervasive problem of drug abuse head-on. This commitment is not just about providing resources but about empowering communities to build healthier, more resilient futures.

Drug abuse is a significant global challenge that affects individuals of all ages and backgrounds. In Chikomba District, as in many parts of the world, the detrimental effects of substance abuse are far-reaching, leading to social and economic challenges that can destabilize entire communities. NetOne’s approach to combating this issue goes beyond mere intervention; it seeks to provide sustainable solutions that address the root causes of drug abuse.

NetOne Acting Head of Marketing, Mr. Tatenda Makumborenga, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the profound impact of drug and substance abuse on the youth and the broader community. “The prevalence of drug abuse in society has had far-reaching consequences, impacting families, schools, and the overall well-being of the community. Addressing this crisis requires a multifaceted approach that involves education, support services, and community engagement. That is why we are here today as an organization, to also play our part in nation-building and creating sustainable communities.”

Recognizing the power of sports as a tool for social development, NetOne’s strategic decision to donate sports kits to Chikomba District is a move designed to harness the positive influence of sports. Sports can promote physical activity, teamwork, and resilience among community members, especially the youth who are most vulnerable to the temptations of drug abuse.

Sports serve as a crucial vehicle for fostering social cohesion and personal development. By engaging in sports activities, individuals can cultivate essential life skills such as discipline, leadership, and sportsmanship, which contribute to their overall well-being and sense of belonging. NetOne’s initiative is not just about providing equipment; it’s about providing opportunities—opportunities for the youth of Chikomba District to channel their energies into positive, constructive activities that build character and community spirit.

In the fight against drug abuse, NetOne’s commitment to Chikomba District stands as a powerful example of how corporate social responsibility (CSR) can be leveraged to create meaningful, lasting impact. By addressing the issue through sports and community engagement, NetOne is not only helping to combat the immediate problem but also laying the groundwork for a healthier, more resilient future for Chikomba District and beyond.