Econet Denies Any Hacking or Data Breach Claims

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has refuted social media claims that it was hacked or suffered a data breach.

In a statement, Econet interestingly stated that:

“No breach on our systems that would lead to unauthorised access to sensitive customer data, that is not already in the public domain or accessible through third parties.”

This statement makes one to insinuate that if any breach did occur, it did not result in unauthorized access to new or private data—implying that much of its subscriber information is already publicly available or accessible through third parties, such as ZEC servers.

Econet emphasized that it takes any claims of system breaches seriously. As soon as the allegations surfaced, the company activated its incident management processes, working with international cybersecurity experts, monitoring their systems around the clock to ensure heightened security.

The leaked data allegedly includes full names, email addresses, physical addresses, Twitter handles, mobile numbers, and potentially more sensitive information.

The claim was initially shared by FalconFeeds.io, a cybersecurity alert account on X, which alleged that a database containing the personal information of 852,791 Econet subscribers was up for sale.

The post read:

“Hello BreachForums Community, Today, I am selling the database econet.co.zw Breach. Data breach: 13/1/2025. Data contains: 852,791 customer [records].”

“Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is aware of a social media post first made on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, claiming that a threat actor was selling part of Econet’s subscriber list containing 852,791 customer records.

“Our internal investigations, which began immediately after the allegations surfaced, have detected no breach on our systems that would lead to unauthorized access to sensitive customer data that is not already in the public domain or accessible through third parties.

“However, because we take claims of any breach of our systems very seriously, the moment the allegations were first reported, we activated our incident management processes, working alongside international cybersecurity experts, and have been monitoring our systems 24/7 to ensure heightened security of our business systems and the privacy of our customers’ sensitive data.

“We have also kept our regulators and relevant authorities informed.”

