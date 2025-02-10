NetOne Expands Healthcare Access Through Innovative Telemedicine lnitiative

NetOne has launched another OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital in Chirumhanzu, Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to modernize healthcare delivery, this initiative, spearheaded by the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, aims to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and communities, ensuring access to quality medical care even in remote areas.

NetOne’s Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, highlighted the transformative potential of the virtual hospital system. “This visionary project bridges the gap between healthcare providers and communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to quality medical care.”

Zimsmarts CEO, Dr. Jokwiro, emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating that “The virtual hospitals represent a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, eliminating the need for long-distance travel to access medical consultation.” He added that “Through these facilities, patients can connect with healthcare professionals remotely, receiving timely medical advice and care through digital platforms”

The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030 agenda, which emphasizes the critical role of technology in enhancing public service delivery and achieving universal health coverage.

Minister Barbra Rodzi noted that “the telemedicine initiative strongly supports Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by leveraging digital solutions to address healthcare challenges”.

The successful implementation of over 22 telemedicine booths demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for social development. This initiative showcases how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery, ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing essential healthcare services.