EcoCash Launches EcoPay for Instant Bulk Transactions

EcoCash has unveiled a groundbreaking online payment system Ecopay which is designed for organizations to make instant payments to over 100,000 beneficiaries simultaneously.

EcoPay empowers businesses, NGOs, and government entities to efficiently handle a variety of payments, including salaries, pension distributions, agricultural transactions, and community relief funds. The platform offers a secure, rapid, and transparent payment processing experience.

At the launch event in Harare on Tuesday, EcoCash commercial executive Gilbert Tsongorera emphasized the platform’s versatility: “EcoPay is tailor-made to meet the payment needs of a diverse range of organizations, from corporate entities to NGOs and those in the agricultural sector. It offers a fast and seamless solution for handling large-scale disbursements with enhanced control, efficiency, and great transparency.”

Tsongorera further noted that EcoPay significantly improves financial management: “It helps organizations process payments securely and promptly, ensuring better financial management.”

The timing of EcoPay’s launch aligns perfectly with the growing trend of digital transformation among businesses and government departments. The platform’s advanced web-based interface simplifies bulk payment processes, eliminating manual interventions and speeding up disbursements. “This not only enhances transparency but also makes it easier for organizations to initiate, approve, and track payments through a user-friendly interface,” Tsongorera added.

EcoPay is packed with advanced features, including instant account balance visibility to aid timely cash flow and expenditure decisions. The platform generates comprehensive reports that provide clear insights into payment transactions, while also minimizing errors and validating EcoCash numbers during payments.

“The platform has user-friendly informative dashboards that offer real-time updates and business analytics, making it easier for organizations to track and manage their payments,” Tsongorera highlighted.

A standout feature of EcoPay is its self-service capability, allowing organizations to upload documents, generate reports, and monitor payment progress independently. This feature is especially beneficial for organizations aiming to enhance operational efficiency without relying on external support.

“EcoPay’s self-service approach gives organizations greater autonomy,” Tsongorera explained. “Corporates, government departments, NGOs, and even farmers can now upload payment instructions, generate real-time reports, and track disbursements on their own. This not only enhances operational control but also boosts productivity across various sectors,” he concluded.