EcoCash Debunks Rebranding Rumors

Recent speculation about the rebranding of one of Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, EcoCash, has been officially addressed by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited. Contrary to circulating rumors, EcoCash will retain its name and brand identity. The rebranding initiative applies solely to its former holding company, EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, which is set to change its name to TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited, pending shareholder approval.

The confusion arose after EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, the entity that previously controlled the EcoCash mobile money platform, announced plans to rebrand. This decision follows a series of corporate restructuring moves, including the sale of EcoCash and other fintech subsidiaries back to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited in early 2024.

By Gamuchirai Mapako and Tichaona Wangotsi

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, which now primarily oversees Steward Bank, clarified that the name change is necessary to avoid public confusion. With EcoCash (Pvt) Ltd—the mobile money service—now fully under Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, retaining the “EcoCash Holdings” name for the separate entity could mislead stakeholders.

In a notice to shareholders, the company stated:

“The continued use of the name EcoCash Holdings will confuse the public, as the same name is being used by the mobile money platform, EcoCash (Pvt) Ltd, which is now an Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited subsidiary. As such, the Board believes that the change of company name is in the best interests of the company and of all shareholders.”

The rebranding of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited marks the latest development in a broader corporate reorganization that began last year. In early 2024, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe bought back the EcoCash mobile money business, along with other fintech assets, including VAYA Technologies, Econet Insurance, Econet Life, MARS Zimbabwe, and Maisha Health Fund.

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited’s sole remaining major asset is Steward Bank, in which TN Holdings Limited recently acquired a controlling stake. This shift in ownership influenced the decision to rebrand the holding company to align with its new strategic direction.

The proposed new name, TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited, is said to reflect both the influence of TN Holdings and the company’s future focus on digital and cyber technology investments.

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been scheduled for Friday, 13 June 2025, where shareholders will vote on the proposed name change. If approved, the rebranding will formally take effect, distinguishing the holding company from the EcoCash mobile money platform.

For millions of Zimbabweans who rely on EcoCash for daily transactions, the clarification brings reassurance. The mobile money platform, which dominates Zimbabwe’s digital payments landscape, will continue operating under its well-established brand. Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has emphasized that no changes will be made to EcoCash’s services, branding, or customer experience.

As the 13 June EGM approaches, shareholders are expected to approve the name change, paving the way for TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited to emerge as a distinct entity focused on banking and tech investments. Meanwhile, EcoCash users can rest assured that their preferred mobile money service remains unaffected.

The rebranding of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited underscores the dynamic nature of Zimbabwe’s fintech sector. While corporate structures evolve, the stability of trusted brands like EcoCash remains crucial for consumer confidence. The upcoming changes highlight a strategic pivot for the holding company while ensuring that the EcoCash platform continues to serve its users without disruption.

For now, the message is clear: EcoCash is here to stay—only its former parent company is getting a new identity.