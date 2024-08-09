DStv Shuts Down Kids Channel

MultiChoice’s DStv will no longer carry the PBS Kids channel from the end of August 2024, and the broadcaster did not disclose the reasons.

It is the 12th channel the satellite TV provider has removed from its catalogue this year, with other notable removals, including 1Magic, ME, WildEarth, GinX, and Africa Magic Urban.

DStv replaced the 1Magic and ME channels with the 1Max channel, which airs a collection of Showmax streaming content.

Currently channel 313 on DStv, PBS Kids, caters to young viewers between two and eight years old. DStv informed viewers that the channel would be removed in an on-screen message.

“Dear viewers, please note that PBS Kids is closing on 31 August 2024. Thank you for watching,” it read.

MultiChoice confirmed the channel’s impending removal but didn’t say why it had decided to cut it.

“MultiChoice regularly reviews its channel line-up to ensure we offer customers the best in local and international content,” it said.

“As part of this ongoing process, PBS Kids will no longer be available on GOtv channel 65 and DStv channel 313 effective 31 August 2024.”

The channel has been available on all DStv packages since May 2019. It was initially only available as a pop-up channel but became a permanent fixture shortly afterwards.

MultiChoice told MyBroadband that there are still many channels for kids to choose from, in addition to on-demand content through the DStv Stream app.

“All DStv subscribers have access to the DStv Stream app which has a wide selection of movies and series for kids like Tilda Appleseed, Waffle the Wonder Dog, Bluey and Mr Bean: The Animated Series,” it said.

Depending on their subscription, customers can also access MultiChoice’s streaming service, Showmax, for free or at a discount.

“Both DStv Stream and Showmax have parental controls that limit access to what kids can watch, meaning parents can rest easy knowing their kids are watching age-appropriate content safely,” MultiChoice added.

DStv lost WildEarth — a locally-produced game drive live stream channel — at the end of April 2024.

WildEarth attributed its decision to remove its channel from DStv’s catalogue to the broadcaster’s lack of support.

André Crawford-Brunt, chair at WildEarth, said the channel plays a vital role in education, conservation, and tourism. However, he added that it cannot continue broadcasting on the satellite TV platform without compensation.

“We have been begging MultiChoice for over a year to support us. We have made the case that not paying us anything for our content is unsustainable for us — although great for them,” said Crawford-Brunt.

“We told them we have a large and passionate viewership, long viewing times, and that we represent everything positive about South Africa. We reminded them that we are the largest producer of local content in the country.”

He also said MultiChoice had committed to helping fund WildEarth but never stuck to its promise.

MultiChocie slammed WildEath’s decision to remove the channel and accused the company of trying to publicly pressure MultiChoice to help it with funding.

“While we respect WildEarth’s decision regarding platform availability, it is disappointing that WildEarth is seeking to publicly pressure MultiChoice into providing additional commercial support,” it said.

It explained that MultiChoice had entered into a channel distribution agreement with WildEarth to air its content and provide support and guidance to the company.

“This non-exclusive agreement allowed WildEarth to showcase its content across various platforms beyond DStv, including YouTube and its own website,” it added.

“MultiChoice will not comment further on this matter and wishes WildEarth success in its future endeavours”.