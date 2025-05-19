Cassava Technologies Partners With Sand Technologies to Launch Africa-Focused AI and GPUaas Revolution Africa’s artificial intelligence (AI)

Africa’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector is set for a major transformation following a strategic partnership between Cassava Technologies and Sand Technologies aimed at expanding AI capabilities and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) across the continent.

Speaking during the announcement of the Memorandum of Understanding, Cassava Technologies Group President and CEO Hardy Pemhiwa said the agreement would accelerate AI adoption, foster digital inclusion, and support local innovation by making advanced computing power more accessible.

“Africa cannot be left behind in the fourth industrial revolution. This partnership provides the infrastructure and computing resources needed for the continent’s enterprises and innovators to participate meaningfully in the global AI economy,” said Pemhiwa.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The partnership will tap into Cassava’s extensive pan-African fibre network and sustainable data centres to deliver AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). These include next-generation GPU-powered data centres designed to host large-scale machine learning models, facilitate AI training locally, and preserve data sovereignty across African nations.

Sand Technologies, known for its expertise in AI infrastructure and cloud solutions, will complement the initiative by providing scalable GPUaaS platforms that eliminate the need for costly on-premise AI infrastructure. Together, the two companies aim to democratize access to AI tools across key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and financial services.

“This move will unlock a new wave of innovation by reducing barriers to entry for AI development in Africa,” said Sand Technologies CEO Jeff Daniels. “We’re not just talking about deploying technology, we’re building an ecosystem that empowers African developers, researchers, and entrepreneurs.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Cassava’s $720 million joint venture with Nvidia to build Africa’s first AI Factory, a continent-wide network of AI-ready data centres in Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco. Over the next four years, more than 12,000 GPUs will be deployed, creating a supercomputing backbone to support AI development entirely within Africa’s borders.

With global competition for AI dominance intensifying, experts believe the Cassava–Sand alliance marks a defining moment for Africa’s digital future. Pemhiwa noted that local ownership of data and infrastructure is critical for ethical, inclusive, and sustainable AI development.

While challenges such as policy gaps and limited AI talent persist, initiatives like this are expected to unlock economic opportunities, bridge digital divides, and position Africa as a serious player in the AI-driven global economy.