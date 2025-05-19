France Set to Commission State of The Art High-Tech Biotechnology Centre at the University of Zimbabwe

The University of Zimbabwe is set to receive a major boost in science and innovation from France with the official handover of a state-of-the-art Biotechnology Centre, marking a new chapter in the country’s research and health capabilities.

French Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mr. Paul-Bertrand Barets, said the facility is a symbol of deepening cooperation between France and Zimbabwe to strengthen biosecurity and regional scientific leadership.

“This centre is more than bricks and equipment. It is a tool for Zimbabwe to lead in the fight against zoonotic diseases and food insecurity through advanced research and diagnostics,” said Ambassador Barets.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The Biotechnology Centre, developed with funding from the French Agency for Development (AFD), houses advanced molecular and serology laboratories capable of detecting infectious diseases like Mpox, Rift Valley Fever, and Marburg virus, many of which jump from animals to humans. This facility is expected to play a central role in the region’s epidemic preparedness and sustainable agriculture.

Speaking during a tour of the facility, UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Paul Mapfumo said the centre is strategically positioned to support Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals and transform the university into a continental hub for biotechnology innovation.

“We are investing in future solutions. This is not just a research lab; it’s a powerhouse of innovation that links science, health, agriculture, and industrial transformation,” said Professor Mapfumo.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Ambassador Dr. Frederick Shava, is expected to officiate the handover. His ministry has identified biotechnology as a core pillar in the national industrialization and modernization agenda.

The French-Zimbabwean partnership also emphasizes knowledge sharing, with plans to train scientists, researchers, and students in the use of cutting-edge biotech tools. The long-term goal is to localize vaccine development, diagnostic tools, and crop disease surveillance systems using both modern science and indigenous knowledge.